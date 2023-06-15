Regal Partners Ltd Acquires New Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLX. Aviva PLC increased its position in RLX Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 273,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in RLX Technology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in RLX Technology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $2.60 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

RLX Technology stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

