Regal Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 79,784 Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 61,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grifols by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after buying an additional 379,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GRFS opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
