Regal Partners Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Regal Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,892 shares during the period. Farfetch makes up approximately 0.8% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Price Performance

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.49.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

