Regal Partners Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD)

Regal Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,150 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in G Medical Innovations were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get G Medical Innovations alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G Medical Innovations Stock Performance

About G Medical Innovations

NASDAQ:GMVD opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

(Get Rating)

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G Medical Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Medical Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.