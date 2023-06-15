Regal Partners Ltd Grows Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Regal Partners Ltd boosted its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,552 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies makes up about 2.0% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 611.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $201,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,548,146.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $201,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,548,146.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $1,691,038.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,830,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,386 shares of company stock valued at $9,562,481. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCOR opened at $67.17 on Thursday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

