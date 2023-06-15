Regal Partners Ltd Has $19.23 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Regal Partners Ltd cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 524,340 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 4.5% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,620 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after purchasing an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,106 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,149 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

