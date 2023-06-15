Regal Partners Ltd Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Regal Partners Ltd cut its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,568,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,797 shares during the quarter. Angi makes up 0.9% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Angi were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Angi in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Angi during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.64. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Angi in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

