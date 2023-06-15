Regal Partners Ltd Invests $5.07 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 86,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,000. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $66.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.00.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

