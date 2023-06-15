Regal Partners Ltd Makes New $369,000 Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of News by 40.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of News by 128.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of News by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of News by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Stock Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. News Co. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

News Company Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

