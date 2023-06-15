Regal Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 540.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $892.57 million, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.