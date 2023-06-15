Regal Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI)

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 205,460 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 144,123 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 326.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 64,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Standard Lithium stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium ( OTCMKTS:SLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

