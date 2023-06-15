Regal Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 216,168 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. Elanco Animal Health accounts for about 0.6% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,614,000 after buying an additional 200,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,632,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,388 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,922,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,876 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -246.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

