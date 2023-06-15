Regal Partners Ltd Reduces Holdings in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Regal Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,898,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389,401 shares during the period. Iris Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 548.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 127,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IREN. B. Riley upped their price target on Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Iris Energy from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright upgraded Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Compass Point increased their target price on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

IREN stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Iris Energy Limited has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

