Regal Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Regal Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,384,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072,971 shares during the quarter. Regal Partners Ltd owned 0.17% of Mawson Infrastructure Group worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIGI. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,697,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 213,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 148,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 110,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of MIGI opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $10.86.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:MIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 71.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.