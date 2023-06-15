Regal Partners Ltd Sells 1,403 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Regal Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,697 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.6% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $103.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

