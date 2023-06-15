Regal Partners Ltd Sells 153,825 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Regal Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,825 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 90.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MP Materials by 56.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after buying an additional 1,415,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after buying an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,955,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities cut MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

MP Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.89 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 5,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,987.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $558,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

