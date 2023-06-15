Regal Partners Ltd Sells 15,614 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Regal Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 543,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,614 shares during the period. Vimeo accounts for about 0.4% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after acquiring an additional 291,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,298 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,656 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,033,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after purchasing an additional 737,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,515,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 845,520 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Vimeo Company Profile

VMEO stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79.

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.