Regal Partners Ltd Sells 20,922 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Regal Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,922 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab accounts for approximately 0.3% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $27.66 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $53.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.43. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 177.42%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.21 million. Research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

