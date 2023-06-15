Regal Partners Ltd Sells 343,402 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Regal Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,483,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,402 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up about 8.4% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $36,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $1,186,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $46,918.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,105 shares of company stock worth $8,849,792. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.96.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.