Regal Partners Ltd Sells 608 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Regal Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.6% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $433,169,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $520.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $541.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

