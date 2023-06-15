Regal Partners Ltd Takes $1.48 Million Position in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC)

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 367,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. New Found Gold makes up about 0.3% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFGC. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 95,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

New Found Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NFGC opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. New Found Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $5.70.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold ( NYSE:NFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.