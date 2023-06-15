Regal Partners Ltd Takes $9.14 Million Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,003,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,000. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. comprises 2.1% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 31,955,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,027,000 after acquiring an additional 344,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,415,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 108,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,388,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,371,000 after acquiring an additional 64,391 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,226,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 436,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $992.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0985 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -9.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.10 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.66.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

