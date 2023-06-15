Regal Partners Ltd Takes Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,846 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth $2,362,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $58.24.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

