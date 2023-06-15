Regal Partners Ltd Takes Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 70,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 0.5% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,501,000 after buying an additional 1,426,257 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after acquiring an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,657,000 after acquiring an additional 70,087 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $152,180,000.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.6 %

BAM stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.