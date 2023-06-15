Regal Partners Ltd Takes Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 129,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000. Brookfield makes up 0.9% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,171,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,028,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

