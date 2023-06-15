Regal Partners Ltd Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 134,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Snap by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Snap by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,397 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,429,000 after buying an additional 2,153,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $548,120.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,701,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,013,398.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $548,120.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,701,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,013,398.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 478,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,251,928 shares of company stock worth $12,299,214 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Stories

