Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $143.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.00. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

