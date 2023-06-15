Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,932 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

