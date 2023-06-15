Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 942 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.0% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.27. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

