Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

