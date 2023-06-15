Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Buys 260 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $66.45 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.