Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average is $97.23. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

