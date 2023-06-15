Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $202.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.83 and its 200 day moving average is $202.47.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

