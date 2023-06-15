Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $105.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average of $106.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

