Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

