Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $126.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.77 and a 200-day moving average of $100.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

