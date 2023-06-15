Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after buying an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after buying an additional 936,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.79 and a 200-day moving average of $201.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $218.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

