Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $526,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.52.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

