Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

AT&T stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

