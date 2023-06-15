Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.28 and a 200 day moving average of $144.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

