Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 240,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after buying an additional 25,712 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,876,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after buying an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $113.51 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

