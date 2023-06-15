Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Up 2.5 %

Equinix stock opened at $775.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $778.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $724.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $706.07.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.