Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 0.9% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 362,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $73.13 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

