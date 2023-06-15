Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 840.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM opened at $150.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.29 and its 200 day moving average is $125.44. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.62 and a 12-month high of $150.62.

