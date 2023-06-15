Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after acquiring an additional 101,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

