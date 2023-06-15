Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $111.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.26 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

