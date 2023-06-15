Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Invests $566,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,896 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,765,000 after buying an additional 5,916,905 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after buying an additional 4,048,053 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $49,278,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,468,000 after buying an additional 1,637,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after buying an additional 1,179,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.