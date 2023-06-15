Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Trading Up 4.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $886.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $687.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.29.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

