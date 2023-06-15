Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,409 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 37,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 14,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

