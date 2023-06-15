Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $391,011,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Insider Activity

Danaher Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $238.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $175.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.38 and a 200-day moving average of $251.87. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.